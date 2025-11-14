Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,300 target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,650.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
