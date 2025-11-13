MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The company had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.950 EPS.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 865,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,325. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $488.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,651,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,736.14. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

