Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $13.56. Institutional Financial Markets shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 55,601 shares changing hands.

Institutional Financial Markets Trading Up 8.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Institutional Financial Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 1.39%.The business had revenue of $71.98 million for the quarter. Institutional Financial Markets has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Financial Markets Announces Dividend

About Institutional Financial Markets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Institutional Financial Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

