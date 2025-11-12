First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.66 and traded as high as $36.28. First United shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 18,299 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First United in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First United presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get First United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First United

First United Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. First United had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First United Corporation will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First United

In other news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,625. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 407 shares of company stock valued at $14,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First United by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in First United during the first quarter worth $312,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.