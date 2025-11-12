First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.55 and traded as high as $38.48. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 139,320 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 913,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

