Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 294.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 154,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 115,036 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 702.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 321,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $391.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.77 and a twelve month high of $503.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.