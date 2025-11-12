King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 913 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $480.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.