ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,635 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $29,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

