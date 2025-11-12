Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 1,987 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.8%

MU stock opened at $241.11 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $257.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $270.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

