ProShare Advisors LLC Has $27.41 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $586.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average of $465.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

