Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Leidos by 471.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Leidos
In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Leidos Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $198.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.42.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Leidos Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
