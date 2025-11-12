Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €3.00 and traded as high as €3.02. Vivendi shares last traded at €2.98, with a volume of 922,953 shares changing hands.

Vivendi Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.00.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

