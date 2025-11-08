Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 20.9% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $231,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after acquiring an additional 578,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average is $178.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.