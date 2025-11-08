NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.94 and last traded at $62.6810, with a volume of 62216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 838.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

