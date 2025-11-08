Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Shares Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.29. 2,287,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 811,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.
