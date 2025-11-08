Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Shares Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.29. 2,287,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 811,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Troilus Gold Stock Up 0.8%

About Troilus Gold

The firm has a market cap of C$513.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87.

Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

