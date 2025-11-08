Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Shares Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLGGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.29. 2,287,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 811,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$513.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87.

About Troilus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.