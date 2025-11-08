Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.34 and last traded at $87.2190, with a volume of 248378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 516.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diageo by 94.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.