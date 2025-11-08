AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £129.94 and last traded at £127.92, with a volume of 53070020 shares. The stock had previously closed at £124.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £145 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £135.

The company has a market capitalization of £199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of £112.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83.

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £115.12, for a total value of £1,100,892.56. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

