Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 24,857 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.3% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 462.2% in the second quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 331.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the second quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 29,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

QQQ opened at $609.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.34 and a 200-day moving average of $559.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

