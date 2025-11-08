Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $330.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $550.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day moving average is $308.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

