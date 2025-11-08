Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $109.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

