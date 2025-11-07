Versor Investments LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 849,180 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 11,876.9% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 255,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 252,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter worth about $14,473,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1,385.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 188,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

