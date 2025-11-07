Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.28. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Honest had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.43 million. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 99,328 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $362,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,324.45. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,569.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 410,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,438.05. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 131,890 shares of company stock worth $481,399 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honest by 98.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,073,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 1,527,080 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $3,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honest by 138.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 187.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 353,858 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

