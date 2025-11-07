First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. ATB Capital raised First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.80.

Shares of TSE AG opened at C$15.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$7.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.02.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

