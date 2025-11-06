UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Sold by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS reduced its stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in UiPath by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 2.0%

UiPath stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

