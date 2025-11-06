Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stake Lowered by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $44,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research lowered Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.76.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $822.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $799.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

