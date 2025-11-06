Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

BATS PJUN opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $753.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

