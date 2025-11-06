Sethuram Shivashankar Sells 497 Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Sethuram Shivashankar sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $61,946.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,223.84. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilysys Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

