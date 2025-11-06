Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys 618,952 Shares of Open Lending Corporation $LPRO

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,952 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 2.98% of Open Lending worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $9,799,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,901,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 9,753,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 619,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2,751.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Open Lending Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

