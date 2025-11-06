Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $30.09 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,067 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.58% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 242,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,785 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SGOL opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

