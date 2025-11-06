Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF $TOTL

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $40.28 on Thursday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

