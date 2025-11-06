Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 877,237 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7,143.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,237 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $97,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.