Hsbc Global Res Upgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Strong-Buy

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on TIM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.60 price target on shares of TIM in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TIM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. TIM has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 119.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the second quarter worth $387,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 19.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TIM during the second quarter valued at about $680,000.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

