First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

