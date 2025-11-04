Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:SES Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.44.

TSE:SES opened at C$17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.11. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

