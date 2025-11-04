Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NTLA FY2027 Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.90). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. William Blair downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 474,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 396,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,593.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 406,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

