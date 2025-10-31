Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. $KCHVU

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHVU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000.

Kochav Defense Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KCHVU opened at $10.38 on Friday. Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27.

Get Kochav Defense Acquisition alerts:

Kochav Defense Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

We are a newly organized blank check company originally formed as Cayman Islands exempted company on January 7, 2025 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCHVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHVU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kochav Defense Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kochav Defense Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.