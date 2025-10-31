Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. $KCHVU

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KCHVU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000.
Kochav Defense Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KCHVU opened at $10.38 on Friday. Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27.
Kochav Defense Acquisition Profile
