Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares $NTWO

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,304 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTWO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the first quarter valued at $5,300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at $6,289,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter worth $4,527,000.
Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.1%
NTWO stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.
Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 18, 2024 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
