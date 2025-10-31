Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 466,957 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466,957 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,698 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 12.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 890,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 766,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $979.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.28. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of ($23.50) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.40%.

In other Two Harbors Investments news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 160,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,015.62. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

