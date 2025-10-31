Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

