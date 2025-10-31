UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 207 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

