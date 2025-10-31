Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

