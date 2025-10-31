UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $166.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.77.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

