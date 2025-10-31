UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

