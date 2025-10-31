SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Position Lessened by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

KRE opened at $59.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

