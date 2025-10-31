Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 684,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leidos by 29.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after buying an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 130.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 402,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Leidos by 262.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 332,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 1.4%

LDOS stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

