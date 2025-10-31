Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,089 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 135,562 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 186,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 150,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 350,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,026,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

