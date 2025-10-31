JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

