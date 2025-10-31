GAM Holding AG Sells 101,200 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Viking were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 8.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,608,000 after buying an additional 1,376,899 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 6.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,828,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,922,000 after buying an additional 528,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 57.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,038,000 after buying an additional 774,265 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 503.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,736,000 after buying an additional 1,149,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 66.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,363,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 543,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

