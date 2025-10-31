FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,485,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 442,374 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,463,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 44,087 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.0%

FSK stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

