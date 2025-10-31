ArborFi Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $790.95 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $737.61 and a 200-day moving average of $667.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

